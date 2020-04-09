To The Editor:
Re: Missourian editorial of Wednesday, April 1: “It Usually Happens.”
I have to disagree with your comment on the riders in the third relief bill in the U.S. House: “We are just pointing out what happens in the process of bill passing in Congress. It does save time in the process by adding on bills headed for passage later.”
Are they really headed for passage later? I’ll leave speculation to others. In the meantime, if bills are passed to give millions to the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, the Kennedy Center for its HVAC system and new chandeliers, cleaning services for government buildings, the U.S. House and Senate, and the others you mentioned (you seem to have missed the hundreds of millions for Planned Parenthood), they should stand on their own, not as riders to any other legislation.
The fourth relief bill is focused on rebuilding America’s infrastructure. It would provide economic relief by reducing unemployment, as well as address decades-old deterioration nationwide. If the Democrats in the House would concentrate on funding relief and recovery, both would happen sooner.