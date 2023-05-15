To the Editor:
Now that grass cutting season is upon us, I have an issue that some people are not aware of: the danger to motorcyclists when grass is blown onto the roads.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Overcast with rain showers at times. High 73F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Rain likely. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Updated: May 15, 2023 @ 1:10 pm
To the Editor:
Now that grass cutting season is upon us, I have an issue that some people are not aware of: the danger to motorcyclists when grass is blown onto the roads.
I realize that sometimes it’s impossible not to get grass clippings in the roadway, especially when cutting along the ditches. But if you have to, please use a blower to get it off of the road.
This is very dangerous when riding a motorcycle. It’s like hitting a sheet of ice. We have a lot of riders enjoying our beautiful back roads and no one wants to be responsible for someone getting seriously hurt or killed because they hit a stretch of grass clippings.
Please also be aware of vehicles going by when you are mowing. No one wants their vehicle showered with grass or possibly rocks.
Thank You.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.