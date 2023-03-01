As Missouri businesses search for employees to fill open positions, a new economic analysis from the Missouri Budget Project (MBP) shows that “Clean Slate” legislation would strengthen the workforce and boost local economies – in addition to improving economic opportunity for more than 500,000 Missourians and their families.
Many hardworking Missourians seeking to build better lives struggle to find work because of past convictions, despite having already paid their debt to society. Although many are eligible to have their records cleared, the process to do so is expensive, time-consuming, and difficult to navigate.
Proposed clean slate bills would make the process automatic for eligible individuals, ensuring they can better provide for their families and offering a second chance to those who have earned it.
According to a MBP’s analysis, after expungement, justice involved individuals are 13 percent more likely to be employed and on average see a 23 percent increase in annual wages. On average, expungement is associated with a $4,444 increase in annual wages for each impacted person.
MBP’s analysis shows that the economic value of Clean Slate far exceeds the individual impact, with Missourians’ wages increasing by an estimated $2.3 billion annually statewide. MBP estimates that the overall economic impact of Clean Slate in Missouri would be $2.9 billion annually.