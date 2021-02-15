To The Editor:
We want to thank Mayor Sandy Lucy for proclaiming the month of February Black History Month in the city of Washington, and asking “our fellow citizens to celebrate our diverse heritage and culture, and continue our efforts to create a world that is more just, peaceful and prosperous for all.”
As stated in the reasons for the proclamation, we can “celebrate the many achievements and contributions made by African Americans to our economic, cultural, spiritual and political development.” We also can “pause to reflect on the injustice and struggles fought and overcome by African Americans throughout our nation’s history and to pay tribute to the battles they have fought in the name of equality.”
And we can work with the city of Washington as it continues “to work toward becoming an inclusive community in which all citizens past, present and future are respected and recognized for their contributions and potential contributions to our community, our state, our country and our world.” These are all things that we as a city, county and community can easily do.
Furthermore, we encourage the elected leaders of Franklin County, all municipalities and jurisdictions to provide — as Mayor Lucy has — leadership that truly establishes justice, promotes the general welfare, and secures the blessings of liberty to all.
Thank you, Mayor Lucy!
Pastor Aimee Appell
Neighbors United
Undoing Racism