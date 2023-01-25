To the Editor:
The Catholic Church is not going away in St. Louis or in the Washington area. See Matthew 16:18. The true Catholic Church is the people of the Body of Christ, not a bunch of buildings.
Parish consolidations under the All Things New Initiative may make it less convenient to be Catholic, but when did Jesus say that being His disciple was going to be convenient.
Thirty years ago, I made a commitment to work in St. Louis but live in Washington. The inconvenience of the commute was outweighed by the benefits to my family. The results have been well worth the sacrifice. It may be inconvenient to drive 20 minutes to attend Catholic mass or school, but you have to understand that the benefits to you, your family, and your community will outweigh the sacrifice.
If you leave the Catholic Church because it is inconvenient, then you likely don’t fully understand what you are part of.
If you want to be part of something significant, something much bigger than yourself, something eternal, then be inconvenienced, be committed, be bold. Be Catholic.
