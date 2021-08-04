To The Editor:
As we push past COVID-19, we recognize all that we have lost. A year of normalcy to start. We’ve experienced silly shortages, such as with toilet paper, but also shortages of serious things, such as socialization and human connection.
We were given demands of face coverings and distancing in social settings or demands to just stay home. Some have lost jobs, and with that came the frightening reality of no income.
As we look back, we recognize that we were scolded and demeaned about whether we were essential or not. In trying to create some normalcy in our lives, now we recognize that we lost the essential connection of the church community.
The churches were shut down under the pretense that there were too many people gathering together, and God forbid, they were wanting to sit together. We were told we were “superspreaders,” and we were intimidated into submission. Then with the pressure of proving our good Christian intentions, we complied.
Where does that leave us post COVID? I believe it has left us scattered, alone and needing direction. It has been the job of the church to address these things. We now see how essential the church really is.
As we look for normalcy in our lives, we need to recognize the role of churches and the spiritual heroes who stand up to pastor us. Their job is to feed us and guide us. They have a heart of caring and compassion for those who are seeking God and facing challenges in their lives. This is why we call them “shepherds of the flock.”
God has planted churches throughout our community. They each are meeting their focus and ministry that God has given them. There is a place for everyone, no matter what challenges your face. Seek out where you belong, and get connected. The doors are open.
Cheryl Masson
Lonedell