To The Editor:
I disagree wholeheartedly with the school district’s decision to leave the children home three days a week with e-Learning.
E-Learning does not give them the hands-on classroom experience that they need to learn and grow. They need a licensed instructor to instill in them the knowledge they need, to correct them when they’ve made mistakes and to patiently go over what they fail to understand.
I am a single mother of three. I work a full-time job, handle my home and any extracurricular activities that the children may have. I do not have the time, the experience, nor the patience to be a home-school teacher. My children and I learned this together at the end of the last school year when the COVID-19 scare began. It was pure hell for all of us. We were stressed to the breaking point before it was all said and done.
I absolutely refuse to put myself and more importantly, my children, through that experience again. I do not care if every last one of them fails and has to repeat this year of school. It is not worth giving up the peace of our home.
So respectfully I decline to attempt to be what I simply am not! Our children need real school, real instruction and real social interaction with their peers!
Ashley Jacquin
Washington