To The Editor:
I applaud The Missourian editorial staff for their Crisis of Misinformation editorial in the Sept 12-13 weekend edition. It is very important that we as news consumers carefully evaluate statements made by politicians and others, even when those statements tend to support our own inclinations.
I regularly refer to Snopes.com and other fact-checking sites when I want to vet claims. The two examples given, however, differ widely in their context. Biden’s statement about COVID cases in the military was incorrect, as was Trump’s boasting mixed inflated numbers and outright falsehoods about auto manufacturing. It is not surprising that candidates would, during a long and heated campaign, make mistakes and even add a bit of “spin” to put themselves in a good light while pointing out flaws in their opponents. What is telling about these two examples is whether the candidates, or their campaigns, go to any lengths to correct the errors and also whether the statements are repeated. In Biden’s case, the error was noted and corrected after the speech, and we’ll see if he continues to make the same mistake. Trump claimed the exact opposite of reality when it comes to new manufacturing jobs, and the campaign made no follow-up statements to correct it, and this is a claim he regularly uses in other speeches. These are small examples, but they illustrate how each of these candidates deals with the facts. I prefer a president who owns his/her misstatements and corrects the record over one who doubles down; this is the difference between a mistake and a lie. In Trump’s case, this behavior is part of his brand and is infecting those who support him. Marc Thiessen’s column on the opposite page in the same issue includes Trump’s oft-repeated claim that he “banned travel from China.” A quick fact check reveals this to be false. Not only were U.S. citizens allowed to return from mainland China but thousands of foreign nationals from Hong Kong and Macao also were able to enter our country after the so-called ban was enacted.