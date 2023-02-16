To the Editor:
Don’t worry, be happy. In my view, that’s what Archbishop Rozanski wants parishioner attitudes to be towards “All Things New”, the program closing many rural parishes.
The Archbishop doesn’t have to worry. He’s not moving, unlike the thousands who will be displaced, the majority of whom are elderly and have been supporting their rural parishes for decades. They chose rural life, never expecting the church to fail them. Of course, the hierarchy of the church, like politicians, presume to know what’s best for everyone else when never experiencing the impacts themselves.
The Archbishop writes about patience, the gladness of a new journey, and sadness for the old. But what was, was good. Because of the church’s failure to make an effort, it’s a forced journey.
Admittedly, there is a shortage of priests. But whose job is it to be proactive and perceive shortcomings of the church? The parishioners? Do parishioners have the contacts, influence, and ability to recruit seminarians or priests who may be married, foreign, or maybe excess in the bureaucracy?
Extraordinary problems demand extraordinary solutions, like ordaining women. While the church wrestles with falling participation and revenue, it should begin thinking differently rather than shrinking further.
If the Archbishop is expecting his program to increase participation, I hope he’s not disappointed. It’s ironic though that the same parishioners who must find new parishes are also funding this program. The church has enough internal problems; it doesn’t need added parishioner disillusionment.
With so many questions and so few answers it’s no wonder people are skeptical. The plan will be announced in May. Until then he expects us to follow like sheep, not to worry and be happy.
