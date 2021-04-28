To The Editor:
I was so disappointed when I saw the cartoon in last weekend’s paper. It showed Death hugging a man with anti-vaccines on the front of his shirt. Death was hugging him and saying to him, “Love you guys.”
How awful. We have all been through so much pain and trial with COVID, and then to see that was such a slap in the face to healing our divided world.
Getting or not getting the shot was, last I checked, a personal decision that we all have the right to make according to what we think is best for our own bodies.
However, it seems in our world today if you differ from the mainstream, you are wrong and labeled as you did in this cartoon.
The politicizing of this pandemic has hurt all of us, and I pray that as healing comes, so does respect for one another.
Kathy Meyer
Washington