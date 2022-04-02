To The Editor:
With most Americans and Washington residents eager to move beyond the made-for-TV issues that divide us, I was frustrated to see a few city ward candidates eager to exploit them and bring divisiveness to our local government.
Washington is in a great position to grow and accomplish a lot over the next few years. We need constructive, forward-thinking leadership, not cable news warriors under the spell of made-to-anger wedge issues.
I appreciate most of the candidates recognizing that voters want to do better than lowering ourselves to those types of issues. They are right, we don’t.
Let’s elect candidates focused on city management and leave the click-bait issues to the goofballs on social media.