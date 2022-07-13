To The Editor:
As election time nears, there is one sign that bothers me a lot. The candidate announces that they are “Pro-life” and “Pro-Gun Rights.” In the first part of that, I question whether they’re “pro-life” or “anti-abortion.” In my opinion, if someone claims that they’re “pro-life,” then that means ALL life (human and animal). A candidate shouldn’t be able to pick and choose when they say they’re pro-life.
The second part is announcing they are “pro-gun rights.” In our history as a country, we have had Democratic-controlled Congresses, Republican-controlled Congresses, mixed Congresses, Democratic and Republican presidents. I have never heard of any of them who said that they were taking away our guns and our gun rights.
To say that they are pro-guns assumes that the other side isn’t, and if elected, would take away our guns. It’s ludicrous for the candidate to announce that they’re pro-gun rights. The second amendment was ratified on Dec. 15, 1791. In that time, if I’m not mistaken, the flintlock musket handgun and the musket rifle were used. These were one-shot weapons that took more than 15 seconds to reload. With the weapons that we have (including military style), do you think that our forefathers would have ratified the amendment as it is or would they have put in some stipulations on what arms we were allowed to defend ourselves with?
The candidates need to clarify what they are for or against so I know what I am voting for.