To The Editor:
Sen. Roy Blunt’s statement regarding not supporting convicting Trump in the Senate impeachment trial is the stupidest thing I’ve read in awhile.
His logic is faulty. He compares Trump to Nixon, but Trump did not resign; his term just happened to be at an end. His logic would allow a president to do anything at the end of a term and not face consequence.
There can be no unity moving forward without accountability! The senator must think his constituents are pretty dumb to accept his statement.
I see it for what it is, an attempt to placate Trump and his supporters, and avoid his responsibility.
Sen. Blunt is remiss in his duties if he does not convict, and history will judge him harshly for it.
Geralyn Madigan
Ballwin