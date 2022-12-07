To the Editor:
Congratulations to the Washington High School Blue Jays Marching Band and Color Guard for being judged number one in all seven categories at the band competition at Belleville, Illinois.
Many early mornings and late hours of practice, hard work, school spirit and dedication made you an awesome band.
Thanks to the Bandies and their fearless leaders. Keep up the good work.
