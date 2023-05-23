To the editor:
We have such treasures in our community. I was blessed to attend the St. Francis Borgia and Washington High School concert this evening.
Congratulations to the members of the choir and their directors. They did such a wonderful job!
These students are very talented. It was especially touching to see and hear the song they all performed together. We are so lucky to have such talent in our community.
I’m only sorry more of you didn’t take advantage of the opportunity to attend.
Once again congratulations to the talented students and their directors.
