To The Editor:
Regarding the “Murder the Media” editorial in the Jan. 13 issue of The Missourian ... Violence and threats were wrong from those who were members of the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol. But what is astonishing is the total denial that the media has had any role in this.
From the very beginning of Trump’s presidency the media believed that the toxic environment is only Trump’s fault. That is dangerous denial. If we want to heal as a nation, we need to end normalized hate and violence, including in the media.
The problem wasn’t that the media was covering the crazy things Trump said and did, it was that it was framing it like “Look at what this crazy outsider is doing! Isn’t he entertaining!” The media was obsessed with Trump as an illegitimate president who stole the election from its darling candidate, Hillary Clinton.
But it really goes back to how the press treated the Obama presidency. Where was the factual news reporting regarding the weaponizing of the IRS against conservative nonprofits during his administration?
Where was the media regarding Hillary Clinton’s email server? Where was the outrage over the Obama Justice Department spying on Fox News reporter James Rosen? You talk about attacking the press!
But the consequences of those editors and publishers in the media who have been inciting violence (even fantasies of assassination) during the past four years, won’t go away.
When a media “mob” focuses not on reporting, but on demonizing and attacking almost 50 percent of the population, allowing violence by the leftist extremist groups, publishing articles from actual members of terrorist groups, calling for violence against others, then the boundaries of journalism ethics have been destroyed.
This mob was wrong, but so are those in the media who have undermined all ethics and values of journalism for years.
Chuck Watson
Washington