To The Editor:
I have read the recent articles concerning the publication of the racist cartoon that led to the resignation of editor Bill Miller and the hateful letters toward him that followed.
I’ve known him since my high school years when as the sports writer he covered our basketball team.
Throughout my long relationship with him, past to present, I’ve never detected any hint of racism, but his selfless contributions are beyond number. That cartoon simply got by him.
It was an honest mistake, and we have all made them, that ultimately led to his resignation. As Jesus said, “Let him who is without sin cast the first stone.”
Bill Miller is a man of integrity with a spotless reputation and we owe him a debt of gratitude for all he has done for Washington. For that I say: Thank you, Bill Miller. You are loved and appreciated.