A recent guest editorial suggested that the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act would starve the American pharmaceutical industry by reducing the funds available for research and development of new medications.
The editorial, written by a senior fellow of the pro-business Heritage Foundation, conveniently ignores the fact that a 2020 examination of the 10 largest pharmaceutical companies disclosed that 70 percent spent more on marketing than on research and development.
The next time you see a pharmaceutical ad on TV, ask yourself, “How much did it cost to make this commercial, and how much is the pharmaceutical company paying to run it?” A recent example is an ad for a semi-annual injectable cholesterol lowering agent that shows a happy, middle-aged gentleman engaging in a variety of moderately strenuous activities, suggesting that this is a way the medication can improve a patient’s life.
What the ad fails to mention is the cost of the medication: $3,250 per injection. And what the ad mentions only in the briefest small-print, bottom-of-screen disclaimers is that the FDA’s approval of the drug states there is no evidence that its use reduces the risk of heart attack or stroke.
In addition, a 2019 study noted that two of the largest pharmaceutical companies (Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson) derived nearly 90 percent of their revenue from drugs developed by third-party researchers or from university laboratories, not from their own research and development activities.
The editorialist cites a University of Chicago health care economist to support his assertion that such a reduction in pharmaceutical company revenue will “reduce quality of care by reducing the number of better new treatments coming to market.” The academic quoted in the editorial was a member of the previous administration’s three-member Council of Economic Advisors, and who, in February 2020, was quoted saying, “I don’t think corona is as big a threat as people make it out to be.”
The American pharmaceutical industry will continue to make record profits regardless of any government intervention designed to spare the American public its price-gouging practices.
