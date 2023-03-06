To the Editor:
To the Editor:
I’m responding to the editorial in Wednesday’s paper from the Washington Post titled; 5 Easy ways to increase public confidence that every vote counts.
The five recommendations make sense. However, I’d like to add one more. Those who knowingly lie to the American people about election results (promoting the “big lie”) should be prosecuted to the maximum extent of the law and serve years in a federal prison.
The public confidence that was adversely affected in the last election wasn’t due to voter fraud. The list of recommendations implies that it was. What affected voter confidence was the ability of FOX News to peddle voter fraud lies even though it knew this was not true. The same can be said for their “news” analysts.
Although these Washington Post recommendations make sense, if voter fraud exists, currently it only seems to me to be a solution in search of a problem.
