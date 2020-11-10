To The Editor:
Nobody has won the White House yet.
No place in the Constitution does it say that “the media calls and determines the election.” Period.
Have IQs dropped sharply over night? There is a process by which a POTUS is determined and Fox and CNN isn’t it.
Until the votes are counted, the canvassing, if necessary is done, any recounts and any and every court challenge is resolved, there is no winner!
You can project a winner but it doesn’t make it fact.
There is a case now in the SCOTUS, does that matter to you? There are obvious questions and possible shenanigans, does that matter to you?
How does over 100,000 votes suddenly appear, in the middle of the night, after voting has stopped for the night and all for one candidate?
In the words of the media’s projected winner, “C’mon man!”
How does the candidate with the lowest enthusiasm vote and a vice president who couldn’t even make it to the Iowa caucus with less than 3 percent of her own party support, get more votes than a POTUS or even Obama? Does this make sense to anyone?
Wouldn’t it be better to wait and get this right instead of just going along with everyone else?
Let this process play out. Be factual, not fast with your calls of balls and strikes. Ask questions ... don’t we have journalists anymore? Is everyone just a pundit?
Lisa Thurman
Washington