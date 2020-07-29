To The Editor:
The Green Team of Zion United Church of Christ in Union welcomes the new editor of The Missourian.
You have chosen important and timely topics like the national election on Nov. 3 or the display of patriotism in our country and tried to look at the issues from various angles. You have written about getting yourself reacquainted with the Washington community, and you invited your readers to let you know which topics they would like to read about.
We congratulate your father on a well-deserved retirement after many years of public service and community involvement. On May 18, we thanked him for his courage to write that “news organizations have allowed themselves to be spun by oil industry PR campaigns” since the 1980s.
We are very aware that many people still do not know that the oil and coal industry spent millions of dollars to spread scientific uncertainty about climate change among the American public.
These industries rightly worried that many investors would pull out their money and that they would have to make major changes in their own companies. The burning of all these fossil fuels during these past 40 years has greatly contributed to the dangerous warming of God’s earth.
Since the main focus of our Green Team centers around the care of God’s earth, we have learned how important it is to develop public support in this effort of reducing greenhouse gases. As a local newspaper, your organization is ideally suited to showcase the people and organizations that are already concerned with the revolutionary changes we must make to our economy as we convert to a sustainable way of living that respects God’s creation. Public awareness of what we can do locally, here and now, toward protecting God’s earth can also be raised by highlighting local businesses that help people decrease energy use and save money while helping the environment.
It is our hope that all of us can grow into better stewards of the earth.
The Green Team of Zion United Church of Christ in Union
Norma and
Rev. Armin Klemme
Lee Parks, D.O.
Alysha Petry
Sharon and Alan
TenEyck
Krista Knott
Eva Adams