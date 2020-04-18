To The Editor:
My Great-Aunt Angela, now almost 106, remembers the Great Influenza of 1918. She and her four brothers survived being cared for by a nurse and their mother. She said, “We just stayed home!”
Social distancing is absolutely imperative to control this global pandemic of COVID-19. Social distancing is a public health measure that we all need to comply with to preserve our own health and that of our neighbors and loved ones. However, this increased isolation may come with an unexpected price tag.
We humans are social creatures and without close personal contact in our lives the view of ourselves and the world can become more distorted. As we stay home and don’t connect as easily with friends and family, we can experience more severe social detachment, more anxiety and more despair.
In these times of uncertainty, more guns and ammunition are being purchased by Americans. More firearms in the home lead to a greater risk of accidental shootings, completed suicides by guns and the heightened risk of more deadly episodes of domestic violence.
In these days and months of increased stress in our lives, please:
1. Be certain your guns and ammunition are stored and locked away safely and separately.
2. Be in touch with friends and family who you know are suffering from depression and anxiety. A kind word from you may bring comfort and perhaps prevent loss of life. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (1-800-273-TALK [8255]) is a United States-based suicide prevention network of 161 crisis centers that provides a 24/7 toll-free hotline available to anyone in suicidal crisis or emotional distress
3. If you are aware of or are concerned about situations that could lead to domestic violence, act now to help bring that person or family to a safe space. At the National Domestic Violence Hotline, 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), highly trained expert advocates are available 24/7 to talk confidentially with anyone in the United States who is experiencing domestic violence, seeking resources or information, or questioning unhealthy aspects of their relationship.
Be safe. Stay home. Secure your firearms.
Tim Long, MD
Family Physician
Marthasville-Washington
Moms Demand Action
Volunteer