To The Editor:
I wish to thank the Washington businesses that are taking steps to reduce the threat of the coronavirus by expecting customers and clients to wear face masks and observe social distancing when entering their facilities.
That thanks also goes to the employees and employers for wearing masks and accommodating safe spacing and safe disinfectant procedures.
No one wants any business to close, but as long as customers refuse to wear face masks and social distance, businesses may face more restrictions should the virus numbers continue to increase.
The fact is, the virus could continue to raise its ugly head if we are not patient. Be safe, not sorry!