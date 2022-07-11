To The Editor:
Your article regarding the 1950s basketball teams at Washington High School brought back many memories.
I did not live in Washington at the time and attended Ritenour High School in Overland.
In our 1953-54 season there were six seniors on our team, all very close knit who remained in contact throughout the years. We too, had one of the best records our school ever had.
For the record, we did not play the Washington High School team but our first game of the year was against St. Francis, which we won 51-49. I still remember driving out to Washington for the game and thinking how far it was. The sad part of the story is that of the six seniors on our team, I am the only one still living, having lost two former teammates in just the last four months.
Playing basketball in high school was also a highlight of my youth. Thank you for publishing the story.