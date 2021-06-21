To The Editor:
This year’s Law Enforcement Appreciation Week comes at a time when there are very vocal critics of our men and women in uniform who are the first line of defense and oftentimes the first to respond to events such as shootings, riots and other events.
Without question, they need to have the backing of the public and our duly elected officials in Washington, D.C., and state Houses across the country. At times, they don’t have that backing and support, or if they do, it’s behind the scenes and away from the television cameras and reporters’ microphones.
That backing and support means a lot to them — without question, it does — but if the officials that I alluded to earlier would come forward in front of the cameras and the microphones, perhaps more could get done and their already dangerous jobs made easier, knowing that they have the backing and funding that they need to do their jobs without having to cut corners and perhaps lose their lives or make errors while defending the public.
Calls to defund the police and other law enforcement agencies make very little sense because guess what? Who is going to be responding to your 911 call if you need emergency assistance, for whatever reason, day or night?
That would be the police that you may want to defund but may need at any given moment, for whatever reason.
Chris Havermann
Washington