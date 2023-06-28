To the Editor:
I’m always grateful for people like Jay Nanney who have the courage to speak the truth about COVID and the vaccines. They were a scam perpetrated on Americans to gain control and take away our freedoms.
It was a test to determine how much the government could get by with before we caught on to what they’re doing. They’re moving this country into socialism.
Don’t be surprised when they come up with a “climate” scheme to further their agenda for total control over our lives. But little-do-they-know that God controls the weather and man has nothing to do with it. Mr. Nanney, anytime you speak truth, you will always be viciously attacked.
Nevertheless, be determined not to be blind and not to be silent. God bless.
