To the Editor:
The Missourian has recently reported on regulations proposed by the Missouri Attorney General Ashcroft to limit the type of library materials available to minors.
A recent Missourian editorial supports librarians’ objections to these proposals, saying that objections should be raised by anyone who believes in “the conservative principle of local control and despise(s) censorship and the heavy hand of government intrusion.”
Scenic Regional Board Secretary Joy Dufrain asserted that “the right to read is an important part of the intellectual freedom that is basic to democracy.”
Noble words. Does this mean that the library should make Hustler magazine available to minors, or allow unfettered access to internet pornography on its computers? What about patently racist or anti-Semitic literature? Should we be passing out the “Protocols of the Elders of Zion” to our kids in the name of “intellectual freedom”?
I believe any rational person would agree that there should be limits. By selecting trash such as “The Hips on the Drag Queen Go Swish Swish Swish” by “Lil Miss Hot Mess” (Missourian, Nov. 19-20), library administrators have already demonstrated quite clearly that they are incapable of setting appropriate boundaries.
With thousands of respectable and educational titles available, books which are appropriate to this community’s standards and which appeal to a broad cross-section of the library’s readership, it is strange that a better use of taxpayer funds could not be found. I cannot imagine a more perfect illustration of why Ashcroft’s proposal is worth considering.
