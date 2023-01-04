To the Editor:
Jay Ashcroft’s comparison of romance novels to Playboy Magazine is not only absurd, it’s ignorant! Ashcroft has no qualifications to dictate to libraries.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To the Editor:
Jay Ashcroft’s comparison of romance novels to Playboy Magazine is not only absurd, it’s ignorant! Ashcroft has no qualifications to dictate to libraries.
First, Playboy Magazine is geared to men. It really doesn’t classify as pornography. The magazine is done tastefully in it’s photographic images. Its articles don’t classify as porn either.
To say romance novels are porn is just plain stupid. They are as much porn as the Christmas romance flicks shown on TV every year. I classify romance novels as mushy dribble, not porn. A table of romance novels that a kid would walk by around Valentine’s Day in a Library doesn’t even have nudity on the covers. A kid would see more of what qualifies as partial nudity on any beach, street, on TV, or in movies, everyday. A male without a shirt on a romance cover? “Oh gasp, such porn!”
I think these fake conservative Christians are going way over the top in what they are classifying as porn, deviant, or sexual in nature.
My question is, why is it these people are finding porn where there is nothing? They are the ones who are fixated on porn, sexual deviants, drag, LGBTQ and transgenders. Seems to me they are the ones with the sex fetish. Now romance novels, nothing more than mushy dribble, read by millions, are porn? It’s not only absurd, it’s laughable.
Ashcroft’s focus is on banning books kids shouldn’t be exposed to, but nothing on exposure to AR-15s, kids being shot, murdered, in their homes, streets and schools. Now that’s absurd Missouri, plus laughable!
These so-called Christian Conservative lawmakers have a misguided mindset for their laws, rules. Leave it strictly to the parents and librarians. I thought these people were against government overreach?
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.