“All Things New” is meant for Catholic parishioners to Evangelize to help build up the Church’s diminishing faithful. Fewer Catholics, an aging population of priests, plus a shortage of them, drives the proposed plan. The shortage of priests is not new. Yet over the years the archdiocese has done little to address the problem
Fortified with statistics from a consulting firm, an elaborate video and Power-point presentation gives detailed numbers as to why half of the dioceses’ parishes must close. The statistics show downward trends, particularly in rural areas and in St. Louis city, necessitating the need, they say, for the draconian measures of parish closures and uprooting the thousands of parishioners, sending them helter-skelter for unknown distances to an undisclosed or unfamiliar parish somewhere, and integrate.
Parishioner participation, their contributions and service over decades are being dismissed as irrelevant. The general discontent seems to be of no consequence to the diocese either. Nor does it take into account parish secretaries who will lose their livelihoods, grounds keepers and organists who will forfeit their passion. So if there is parishioner pushback to the plan, it seems warranted.
Vatican guidance in 2020 says “ that lack of priests, declining finances, or demographic changes in a diocese are not legitimate reasons for closing parishes.” Even Pope Francis expects some creativity to fix problems. Here are a few ideas: Use married priests, ordain women, use priests from various orders, recruit seminarians or priests from other countries willing to come here, live stream masses to effected parishes.
All Things New is a three to six year plan. Judging by the immensity and effort put into All Things New, it appears that the archdiocese has the capacity and capability of alleviating the priest problem.
Will they make the effort in time?