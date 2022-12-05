Nov. 19th saw the conclusion of the 38th annual “Scouting for Food” drive. This was another good year for donations, with 16,242 items given to Washington pantries. Since its start, over 540,000 items have gone to Washington pantries and over 60 million to the St. Louis area.
Several hundred scouts, scouters and volunteers participated in making the drive a success. It wouldn’t have happened without the help of many groups and volunteers.
We’d like to thank St. Francis Borgia, United Church of Christ, Loving Hearts and First United Methodist pantries along with their volunteers for helping with the setup, boxing of goods and cleanup. The warm lunch that was provided was enjoyed by the scouts and volunteers.
We appreciate the articles and pictures in The Missourian each year which serves to keep people informed of our drive. KLPW also ran announcements, which helped promote the food drive.
Most of all, we’d like to thank the people of the Washington area. Your continued generosity has made the food drive a huge success. It has grown to be one of the largest drives in the area, benefiting thousands of people over the years. We hope to have your continued support in the years to come.