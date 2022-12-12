To the Editor:
I would like to thank the two city of Washington employees who helped me recently. They noticed I was staggering as I walked.
They stopped and asked if I was OK? They stayed with me until I called a friend to come and get me. They wouldn’t leave until my ride came.
They didn’t have to do this. I would like to tell the city of Washington what these two men did for me.
I didn’t get their names but hopefully they will see it.
Thanks again and have a Merry Christmas!
