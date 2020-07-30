To The Editor:
I applaud the physicians trying to encourage the Washington City Council to pass a mask mandate to minimize the spread of COVID-19. As an “at risk” consumer, Washington is the last place in the county I feel safe to shop and then only in stores with a mask mandate.
I hope that council members won’t judge the relative support for such a measure by the number of “anti-maskers” who show up to bully them. It’s no wonder that the Union aldermen wouldn’t even introduce the measure surrounded by 300 inconsiderate people desiring their “freedumb”! As for the rest of us not being there to confront them, that would be dumb, considering the issue.
I’m sorry the council members will have to be confronted with so many inconsiderate people. Just pass a sensible ordinance. Don’t get hung up on “enforcement.” People are going to do what they want to do. A clear message is important, and apparently a lot of these anti-government folks need the excuse that “there’s no mandate”!?