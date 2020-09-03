To The Editor:
Regarding Washington’s recent defeat of a mask mandate, riddle me this:
1. How can a town that prides itself on being so devoutly Christian care so little about the health of your friends and neighbors while displaying an attitude that flies in the face of Sunday sermons?
2. How can a town so motivated about “self-health” that they petitioned for and passed a “No Smoking” ordinance in private businesses, yet be against a similar threat to their own and others health, all the while defying the business owners their right to allow their customers to smoke?
3. How can a town full of people that stand on street corners with pro life signs and bus students to D.C. for the annual March turn around and profess your life doesn’t matter?
4. How can a town that spends so much time, money and effort on economic development deliberately ignore a clear and obvious threat to the financial health of everyone?
5. Lastly, how can a town that professes to honor its veterans with its regular ceremonies and flag-flying trucks discount the many, many months of sacrifice and rationing the country did in the name of patriotism during two world wars. All you’re being asked to do for the good of our nation is wear a mask, not do without milk, butter, gas, meat or lights, such as they did.
Yet because you haven’t contracted COVID-19, or know anyone who has, apparently this means you just don’t care that 183,000-plus-people have died as of today while the numbers increase.
The hypocrisy is astounding.