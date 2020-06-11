To The Editor:
I feel that I should begin by saying that I do not claim to be an expert on health issues, governmental policy, religious topics or pretty much any other topics in this world. I’m just a simple man with a high school education so take any opinions in this article for what they’re worth (which is probably not much).
Having said that though it’s become clear to me that the last few months of American life has been one of the most disturbing time periods in recent history. Of course I’ve been frustrated for years by Americans’ acceptance and downright ignorance of intended roles of government in our lives. You can’t do anything that’s not regulated, taxed or downright illegal in 2020 America. Anyone in business would at least partially agree with that statement.
Government interference in our lives has been on a steady march toward authoritarian rule for years now, but what’s happened in our country the last few months is just Orwellian. Virus or not, I never would have believed Americans and especially people in our small “conservative” community would’ve accepted the forced shutdown of small family-owned businesses by our elected government officials. I never could’ve thought that we’d accept a small group of officials who decide what is “essential” and “nonessential.” What type of arrogance does a person have to tell others what they do to support themselves and others isn’t considered essential?
If someone was to have told you six months ago that Americans wouldn’t be allowed to freely assemble at their preferred church to celebrate the Resurrection of Christ on Easter Sunday, would you have believed it? I know I would have called this person crazy. Does anyone remember that religious liberty was one of the founding tenets of our country? In fact, it was so important to our founders they put it top of the list in our Constitution and Bill of Rights with something called the First Amendment.
Government ramming its maniacal central planning down our throats is not at all what surprises me. What is so frustrating and really disappointing to me is the acceptance by Americans, including friends and family of mine, for the government trampling all over our rights in the name of “safety.” Does no one understand anymore how precious these God-given rights are? It would appear not.
It’s apparent to me that many people don’t understand that our rights come from nature and are not granted to us by governments. Governments and media have perverted our way of thinking about our rights as well as the function of government. The government is not created to keep you safe ... its role is to secure and protect the God-given rights of the people and that’s all. I’m so sick of all this nonsense about safety. If you want to keep yourself safe you are free to lock yourself away wherever your safe space is, but you do not have a right to tell me what I can and can’t do or where I can and cannot go. Freedom and individual liberty equals danger. Life is dangerous and unknown. It’s freewill and it’s beautiful. If you choose to have the government procure your safety, then you are sacrificing your freedom to do it. Liberty and total safety cannot coexist. Liberty used to not be considered a radical idea and Americans used to consider it part of our code. Not any longer.
There have been pandemics in our not too distant history. Ones far worse than the current one yet life went on and government did not bring the boot down on Americans’ throats. Even during the 1918 Spanish flu Americans were mostly free to go about their lives and rights were kept intact.
I’ve thought on this topic for quite some time and this whole ordeal to me is just another example of our downward slide away from God. I’m no churchgoer, couldn’t quote you any scripture, and maybe don’t always do what God expects of me, but I very much consider myself a Christian. I believe we humans, whether we realize it or not, will put faith in something that we consciously or subconsciously believe to be a higher power than us. The fact we are scared by a virus can be understood. When scared we naturally look to something for comfort. I look to God for strength, but believe most Americans are now lacking in faith in God and have replaced that with unquestionable faith in government. It’s a sad thing to see and I pray we find our way back.
Faith in God or government? I know which one brings real fulfillment and peace, and I hope others figure it out as well before it’s too late.