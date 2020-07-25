To The Editor:
America, can you not see what is happening in our country?
Protesters are exercising their constitutional right to free speech, but are being violently suppressed by the leaders of our nation. America’s leaders are not listening to the voices of the frustrated people of America, and instead are sending in a secret police force loyal to the person in power, not the citizens of our nation.
Your freedom of speech is being taken from you when peaceful protesters are being teargassed and kidnapped off the streets. It is not under fire when someone on Facebook is mean to you in the comment section of your rant.
America, you better wake up before it’s too late. We need to insist that our leaders listen to the protesters and work to improve the country for everyone or we will soon no longer have a democratic system, and we’ll all be monitored by the thought police.