To The Editor:
America, can you not see what is happening in our country?
Black Lives Matter and Antifa are agitating and organizing gullible people to cause chaos, riot and burn down cities in a pretense of caring about black people, but their real agenda is to destroy our country, economy and bring down the president. It is a plan to take over America. This is exactly the tactic that the Communists have used in the past to bring down other countries. They know that war is “assured self-destruction” so they create civil unrest to accomplish their goals, and they’re successful when the people do nothing to stop them. And have you not noticed that your freedom of speech is being taken from you?
America, you better wake up before it’s too late. We need to insist that our leaders fight back and resist what is happening to us or we will soon no longer have a country, and we’ll be eating from garbage cans.