To The Editor:
President Donald J. Trump’s grudge against the U.S. Postal Service is a threat to all of us.
The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) is in financial trouble. It’s losing about $2 billion a month as mail marketers halt campaigns due to the sudden pandemic-induced economic meltdown.
Yet the federal agency is more essential than ever, delivering mail to the most remote American addresses, veterans’ medicine from the Veterans Administration, delivering newspapers everywhere in America, and much more.
And it will only become more critical as the November presidential election approaches and mail-in voting grows more appealing.
The USPS cannot catch a break even as the federal government pushes hundreds of billions of dollars in economic stimulus funds into major industries, small businesses and individuals.
Trump reportedly threatens to stall any stimulus package providing money to the mail service which is enshrined in the Constitution.
The $2.2 trillion CARES Act, passed in late March, included a $10 billion U.S. Treasury-backed loan to USPS over Treasury Secretary Steven Munchin’s objections. However, that loan hasn’t yet been approved, as the president resists helping the USPS to survive. He has not signed a $15 billion bill on his desk to help the USPS.
The president may be exerting his personal animus toward Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, who owns The Washington Post. Amazon contracts extensively with USPS for last-leg deliveries.
The president might be stalling on the belief among some Republicans that the postal service should be privatized.
We will all suffer if the president does not support our U.S. Postal Service.