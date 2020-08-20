To The Editor:
Regarding “Another Union Baseball Tourney Canceled” published in the Aug. 8 edition.
After the state and county restrictions brought on by the novel coronavirus pandemic, most of our daily schedules and routines drastically changed.
Many of us had to find a way to work from home, our favorite bars and restaurants had to close their doors, and our beloved pastime of local sports like baseball, had to cancel local tournaments.
In addition to COVID-19, we are all battling another respiratory problem: ozone pollution (or smog). Ozone pollution is the pollution created by vehicles, factories and power plants like Ameren’s Labadie coal plant.
So far this summer, despite more people staying home and traveling less, ozone levels have exceeded public health standards 10 times at seven monitors around our region. We need Ameren to commit to retiring its coal plants and make the transition to clean energy sources such as wind and solar.
One way we can help is by asking our local mayors to commit to 100 percent clean and renewable energy.
The day will come when we can finally get back to work, head out to our favorite restaurant and catch a ballgame with our family, but when that day comes, our air quality shouldn’t still suffer. We deserve better.
To The Editor:
Regarding “Another Union Baseball Tourney Canceled” published in the Aug. 8 edition.
After the state and county restrictions brought on by the novel coronavirus pandemic, most of our daily schedules and routines drastically changed.
Many of us had to find a way to work from home, our favorite bars and restaurants had to close their doors, and our beloved pastime of local sports like baseball, had to cancel local tournaments.
In addition to COVID-19, we are all battling another respiratory problem: ozone pollution (or smog). Ozone pollution is the pollution created by vehicles, factories and power plants like Ameren’s Labadie coal plant.
So far this summer, despite more people staying home and traveling less, ozone levels have exceeded public health standards 10 times at seven monitors around our region. We need Ameren to commit to retiring its coal plants and make the transition to clean energy sources such as wind and solar.
One way we can help is by asking our local mayors to commit to 100 percent clean and renewable energy.
The day will come when we can finally get back to work, head out to our favorite restaurant and catch a ballgame with our family, but when that day comes, our air quality shouldn’t still suffer. We deserve better.