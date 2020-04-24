To The Editor:
The opinions and commentary pages of Wednesday’s Missourian were filled with appeals to reopen America and save the nation from economic catastrophe.
The writers cited statistics concerning death rates from other causes, noting that only 2 percent of those who contract the virus die and appealing to our elected leaders to weigh the economic cost to the nation of saving them. We must reopen America to save it they said; even if elderly, chronically ill or other genetically unfortunate souls must perish.
As I read this I thought, we’ve been sheltering in place for only six weeks. We have a long way to go.
By all accounts, Capt. Brett Crozier had a storied Navy career, when, on Nov. 1, 2019, he took command of the Nimitz Class Aircraft Carrier Theodore Roosevelt. Thirty-two years after entering the Naval Academy, Capt. Crozier achieved a rank and status few Academy graduates could ever hope to reach. He would command the Roosevelt for little more than four months.
In early March the Roosevelt was ordered to make a diplomatic visit to Da Nang, Vietnam. Capt. Crozier and his superiors knew of the COVID-19 outbreak in China but judged this visit to be a minimal risk. Only when the ship was back at sea did the captain realize the true nature of this virus and the danger to his crew. He wrote his now famous letter after the Roosevelt had docked in Guam and he learned of the Navy’s slow response to the crisis.
Capt. Crozier knew the letter would end his career, but he sent it anyway. To his superiors he wrote, “We are not at war. Sailors do not need to die.”
The crew got the immediate help they needed for a price. Within days the Secretary of the Navy relieved Capt. Crozier of his command. Video clips of the captain leaving the Roosevelt capture the crew chanting his name; painting a picture of devotion, respect and deep appreciation.
Capt. Crozier’s 32-year career, his life’s dream was gone in an instant because he believed, “We are not at war. Sailors do not need to die.” We need to remember that he didn’t say some sailors or 2 percent of sailors. We see no cold calculus at work here. He actively worked to save all of them.
How does that compare with those who advocate for the deaths of a few to save our economy?