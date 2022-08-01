In our community, it is apparent we have individuals who struggle with some level of homelessness. Due to space constraints, I cannot cover all the causes of this nor all the solutions. But causal stereotypes should be avoided and evidenced-based solutions should take priority, like those carried out in Houston, Texas. At least two pillars are part of the solution to this humanitarian issue: access and accountability.
First, what I mean by access is an individual who struggles with homelessness has accessible to them robust services that will quickly provide them a path to establishing a reasonable place to stay that is considered a home. Other meaningful services, as needed, will also be available, including mental health, spiritual aides, financial assistance, and employment training. These services will be provided by a wide variety of governmental and nonprofit institutions that provide the homeless community with a path out of chronic homelessness.
The second pillar is accountability. We have laws and they need to be followed. For example, if an individual who struggles with homelessness (or anyone else) is trespassing on someone’s property, they should be warned that if they trespass again they will be charged with trespassing. If they have warrants, they should be arrested and given due process. In short, everyone needs to follow the laws, including the homeless. Judges and police have discretion, but the community needs to know that accountability will not be shirked in a ongoing solution to the local homeless issue.
More pillars may be needed, but access and accountability are two independent and interdependent pillars that have to be implemented at the same time through various communal means. Doing nothing or maintaining the status quo is not a viable option.