To The Editor:
We hear often: “Roe v Wade guarantees the right to abortion,” “choice,” “privacy,” “reproductive care,” and “abortion is health care,” which some consider irrefutable. Truth?
This is a direct quote from the Roe v Wade decision: “We need not resolve the difficult question of when life begins ... the judiciary at this point in the development of man’s knowledge is not in a position to speculate as to the answer.
“If this suggestion (emphasis added) of personhood is established, the appellant’s case [i.e., “Roe” who sought an abortion], of course, collapses, for the fetus’ right to life is then guaranteed specifically by the [14th] Amendment.” The issue was whether or not unborn babies are persons, and as such, are entitled to legal protection as provided by the 14th Amendment.
This statement provided an opportunity to overturn the decision. Roe v Wade is not settled law.
So, when does life (personhood) begin? Scientific advances since 1973 provide evidence that life begins at fertilization. Learning from Covid-19, “following the science” shows that life beginning at conception is much more than a suggestion.
I agree everyone has the right to control their own body. People have the right to have sex, but must also recognize this can result in pregnancy; undeniable male/female biology. Women can “control” or avoid pregnancy in many ways. To kill another person, whether inside or outside a woman’s body, or walking on the street, is murder in my eyes. The in-utero baby is a separate person with distinct DNA.
A 2021 story in People magazine told of a baby boy born 19 weeks early, weighing under a pound. Much was done to save this child and he is thriving. At 23 weeks, he was a person to his parents. To abortion advocates, he was just a blob of tissue. We can’t have it both ways. How arrogant to claim women have such power over life and death.
The truth about abortion, proven by science, is not being told or accepted by pro-abortion advocates. Abortion is a grim, ugly stain upon our country and our souls. I pray the Supreme Court will render a decision in accordance with our Constitution and what is right in our Creator’s eyes, who is clearly acknowledged in our Declaration of Independence. He alone has life and death authority.