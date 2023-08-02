To the Editor:
The recent guest editorial regarding U.S. Army recruiting shortages contains this fascinating statistic, “The percentage of Americans ages 19 through 25 is at a 15 year low ...”
Updated: August 2, 2023 @ 5:34 pm
Where could all of those young adults gone? The ‘fruits’ of Roe vs Wade possibly?
Employee shortages are real and will continue to grow. The current trend towards lack of services (i.e. self serve restaurants, supermarket check outs etc) will continue to escalate. Ordering food at a kiosk is at worst an inconvenience, critical services like medical assistance and as the article points out, national security will be far more than an inconvenience.
The worker shortage started 40 years ago when we started killing babies. The surge of artificial intelligence is a twisted remedy to fill the gap where humans once performed everyday tasks. AI may replace the cashier, but it will never replace a human soul.
