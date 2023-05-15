To the Editor:
This is a testimony to the power of God. On Sunday, May 7, we were going to church. We were nearly involved in an accident that happened right in front of us. We avoided the wreckage in the highway by God’s grace.
Updated: May 15, 2023 @ 12:49 pm
To the Editor:
Then, on our way home from church, on Highway BB, we met an oncoming car entirely in our lane, forcing us completely off the road.
Once again, God saved us from a serious accident. Psalms 28:7 tells us: The Lord is my strength and my shield; my heart trusted in Him and I am helped, therefore my heart greatly rejoiced and with my song I will praise Him.
