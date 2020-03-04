To The Editor:
Last week Katherine Johnson, a genius in mathematics, passed away at 101. A black woman, she grew up in the segregated south. She attended a segregated grade school in the small town in which she lived. There was no segregated high school there, so her father took her and her siblings to a neighboring community to attend high school and college at the West Virginia Black college.
Following her graduation she taught in black public schools. In 1939 she was one of three black students to integrate the West Virginia graduate school. She married and had three daughters. Her first husband died in 1956.
In 1953 she began working in the all-black computing unit of Langley Memorial Aeronautical Laboratory in Hampton, Virginia. In 1957 the USSR launched Sputnik and the U.S. awakened to the reality that we trailed our archenemy in the race to conquer space exploration. She continued her work at Langley, which became known as NASA in 1958.
The campus, however, remained segregated. Katherine and her fellow black co-workers were forced to walk to another area of the campus to use the “All Black” bathroom. By then she was manually calculating rocket trajectories for manned space flights, including Alan Shepherd’s Freedom 7 Mission. In 1962 John Glenn, a computer skeptic, demanded that she manually verify the NASA computer-generated calculations before his orbit of the Earth.
She continued working in the space program until her retirement in 1986. She considered her work on the Apollo moon missions to be her greatest contribution to space exploration.
In its tribute to Katherine Johnson following her death, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch featured the picture of Barack Obama awarding her the presidential Medal of Freedom in 2017. There was a time, not too long ago, when a president of the United States recognized that the presidential Medal of Freedom, our highest civilian honor, should be awarded for truly meritorious achievements and service. Katherine Johnson will be remembered as a positive influence for women and her race.
As a female mathematician at the inception of our space program, she was a pioneer. Her story and that of two other black women also employed in the early space program was chronicled in the 2016 movie “Hidden Figures.”