To The Editor:
As the 2020 General Election approaches, the United States is deeply and bitterly polarized, shaken by acts of random and not-so-random violence, with wages still rising too slowly, income inequality continuing to increase, and the American Dream feeling more and more out of reach for too many people.
Despite low unemployment and a frothy stock market, voters feel a deep anxiety about the future, and a dark anger at the political system.
With just less than a year before Election Day, global alliances are fraying as the U.S. turns inward.
Immigrants are being demonized and detained; homelessness is reaching crisis levels in big cities; and craven, self-interested lawmakers have Congress paralyzed, including the terrible urgent matter of climate change, which threatens our very existence.
Flitting above this chaotic landscape — fomenting, provoking, preening, spewing, tweeting, blistering and bullying — is President Donald J. Trump.
All presidential elections are uniquely consequential, but a good case can be made that the 2020 election is the most important in our lives with the opportunity to drive Trump out of office at the ballot box.