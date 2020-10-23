Franklin County is Republican territory. It wasn’t always that way as a photo feature chronicling presidential visits to this area pointed out in last week’s Missourian. Not too long ago, Franklin County was a bellwether county in a bellwether state.
But when you consider Trump won the county in 2016 by a margin of 70 percent to 24 percent over challenger Hillary Clinton and took Missouri by an 18-point margin, you get a sense of just how red this state and county have become.
If you believe polls (a risky proposition), Trump does not have the same support in Missouri he had four years ago. Nevertheless, it’s a safe bet he will win the state and Franklin County by a comfortable margin.
It begs the question, why has our county trended Republican? Why have Democrats lost ground?
Like most things, the answer is probably multifaceted. Our read is the majority of citizens in the county — like the rest of the country — are still solidly within the 40-yard lines of political ideology. Franklin County leans right, but most voters are still open to moderate or centrist positions and candidates.
What they are not open to is radical left political views and candidates. The overwhelming majority of local voters reject both out of hand. When Democratic candidates are portrayed as extremists or linked to other more leftist candidates by their opponents, they tend to perform poorly in out-state Missouri.
This area is not a wellspring for the Democratic socialists.
That is why Nicole Galloway, the Democrat running for governor, has a problem. Her problem’s name is Cori Bush.
Galloway is being linked to Bush, the Democratic nominee to represent the 1st Congressional District. Bush upset Lacy Clay in the August primary election.
Earlier this week, Bush tweeted her desire to defund the Pentagon and use the money to fund social services. The message was retweeted thousands of times, including by Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, whose grouping of far-left women lawmakers, known as The Squad, hopes to induct Bush as its newest member, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Republicans, the Parson campaign and veterans pounced. They pointed out that just hours before Bush called for defunding the Pentagon, Galloway issued a fund-raising email praising Bush for her activism and noting how proud she is to share the political ticket with her.
Galloway, who some recent polls showed gaining ground in her race with incumbent GOP Gov. Mike Parson, is now trying to distance herself from Bush. She is collateral damage to a politically errant statement by a naive, far-left, rookie Democratic candidate. It’s never a good political strategy to go after the U.S. Armed Forces in rural Missouri, especially during campaign season. Galloway’s race just got tougher in Franklin County.
Thoughtless statements by radical Democrats hurt all members of their party who seek high office. We hear from countless citizens that they fear Democratic radicals and what would happen to this country if they are elected and their agendas enacted. In many cases, they are casting their vote against people like Bush and their extremist views — not necessarily for the conservative right.
Galloway’s office issued a statement saying she doesn’t support defunding the Pentagon and will work to keep jobs in the defense industry in St. Louis. We believe her, but many voters will not — especially those who work in the defense industry. They will paint her with a radical brush because of her endorsement of Bush.
Galloway is guilty by association. This is a reason why Democrats are losing ground.