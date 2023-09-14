One of the YouTube channels my wife and I enjoy is “Travel With A Wiseguy.”
The videos feature a Wichita State University assistant track coach named John Wise, who travels around to small towns, and even ghost towns, in his spare time, showing what sets each community apart.
He does a lot of videos in Missouri. Unfortunately, Wise has not shot much in Franklin County that I’m aware of.
Every year, Wise does a long road trip that takes up several videos. In the past, he drove Route 66 from Chicago to Los Angeles.
But it was dark when Wise got to Franklin County, so he did not show much of Pacific and St. Clair.
I got my hopes up again when Wise announced that he would be taking his 2023 road trip on Highway 50. I looked forward to seeing what he said about Union and some of the smaller communities in the county, like Beaufort and Gerald, while, maybe, giving Pacific another chance, this time in daylight.
But all that came crashing down when I learned Wise would be starting his trip in Kansas City and heading west on Highway 50 to California. Wise’s road trip would not be stopping in Union, at least not this year.
The videos are free to watch, so I can’t really complain. But I can’t help feeling a little disappointed.
While he has not done much in Franklin County, Wise did a memorable video a while back just across the Missouri River from Washington. And it taught me about a town I was not familiar with.
It was part of a larger video called the “10 Smallest Towns in Missouri,” which was released in March 2022 and based on 2020 U.S. Census figures. This seems to be one of Wise’s more popular videos, having been viewed nearly 218,000 times.
Wise starts the video by noting that the smallest towns in Missouri have fewer residents than their counterparts in Kansas and Oklahoma, states where he had previously produced small town videos. In fact, three towns, or villages as they are technically called, have zero residents.
That makes Three Creeks, population 8, seem cosmopolitan by comparison. While I have driven through the village many times, I never realized there was an actual incorporated community between Washington and Dutzow.
Three Creeks is technically the 12th smallest town in Missouri, but Wise added a few “bonus towns” to make up for the top three that have no population.
Wise notes that it’s hard to learn about Three Creeks.
“Usually in these small towns, there’s some information online to tell you a little bit about the town, and then when you get there, you, kind of, figure it out,” he told viewers. “But Three Creeks, Missouri, I don’t know what’s going on here.”
Wise points out that the town’s Wikipedia page said it was incorporated in 2008, with little other information.
“I came to where the GPS coordinates tell you, and I don’t know what to make of it,” he said.
The village, located near Washington Regional Airport, has more than four square miles of land, which sounds rather large for such a small town, Wise adds.
“But there’s nothing on the land, except for a few odd structures,” he said.
He then shows drone and ground video footage of the area, including some nondescript buildings, before noticing something else.
“This gets stranger,” Wise said. “Right across the street from where it says Three Creeks, Missouri is, there’s a radio station.”
It is, of course, the iconic KRAP sign, something that has stood out to me since the first time I drove north of the Missouri River, the day after I moved to the state.
“I think this makes Three Creeks, Missouri the weirdest place on this list,” Wise said. “I don’t know what to make of it.”
The camera then pans to a sign on the radio station’s gate that reads “Armed guards patrol this property 3 days and 3 nights a week. You have to guess which 3.”
Wise could have done a little more research on Three Creeks. All he had to do is read the Missourian.
A 2008 story offered more clarity on Three Creeks, with representatives of eight landowners of the property saying they wanted to incorporate to keep the southern Warren County area as farmland.
Earlier this year, Wise did a similar video on Arkansas’ smallest towns. At least things didn’t go as badly for him in Three Creeks as they did in Victoria, Arkansas (population 20), where residents kicked him out of the town, telling Wise the town’s administrative building was private property.
See Wise’s video on the “10 Smallest Towns in Missouri,” at www.youtube.com/watch?v=TvfzXLY-klQ.
