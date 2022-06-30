We recently got to see a great night of music at a relatively inexpensive price.
Live Nation/Ticketmaster held a sale in early May, where tickets to bunches of concerts were available for $25. The best part was you also did not have to pay any of the normally ridiculous additional fees.
A few looked good (unfortunately, I had already purchased tickets for one of the upcoming shows, Jack White in August. Had I waited for the sale, I could have saved $94 on the purchase of two tickets.). One of the shows that stood out to me was the Outlaw Music Festival, featuring the legendary Willie Nelson, along with Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, who we go see every chance we get, as well as Hermann Native Nathaniel Rateliff and his band the Night Sweats. Unfortunately, the show was on June 24, the Friday of a weekend shift at work. While that looked like an awesome show, it probably wasn’t worth trying to switch with another reporter to cover my shift.
But, to my shock, reporter Reid Glenn sent out a group email asking for someone to switch Friday night shifts with him. He wanted to take advantage of the $25 ticket sale himself to go see Santana and Earth, Wind and Fire on July 1 (another show I would have liked to see, but, with out trip to Europe coming up in late May, I couldn’t buy tickets to every show I wanted, even with the discount).
I jumped at the chance to switch. Unfortunately, by the time I went to buy tickets, all Ticketmaster had left in $25 tickets for the Outlaw festival were singles, so my wife and I would not be allowed to sit together. I figured we would figure something out, so I went ahead and bought seats for each of us a couple rows apart.
Just for fun, I went back to check the Ticketmaster website a couple days later, and, low and behold, they now had numerous pairs of tickets together for $25 per seat. Enraged, I tried calling Ticketmaster to see if they would switch my seats.
Think again. Their “customer service” line tells people Ticketmaster is understaffed and directs callers to go to their website.
That’s pretty galling, considering that I paid $34 in fees for two tickets to the Jack White show. For that, you would think they could pay employees whatever they wanted.
I tried the automated chat feature on Ticketmaster’s website, where you talk to a robot. It went pretty well at first, with the bot telling me it can switch out my tickets for two together. Then it tells me it will charge me a $10 fee per ticket to switch, which is also absurd.
So I sent an email to Ticketmaster, telling the company I’m not paying an extra $10 on top of $25 tickets. That defeats the purpose of giving a discount.
It took weeks to get a response, which totally ignored my main issue — that I did not want to pay the $10 fee.
So I just decided to take our chances, and hope they would let my wife and I sit together at the show. It is the Outlaw tour after all.
I headed down after work on Friday. It was much easier getting in the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Maryland Heights to park than the last time we went there in August 2021 for a Foo Fighters show, when it took two hours to go the final two miles to the venue. I’m not sure if it’s because there were fewer people at the show than the last time we visited, if the Outlaw festival’s multiple artists meant people arrived at different times or if Live Nation had gotten its act together, or some combo of all of these. Getting out after the show was also a relative breeze.
Not arriving in the middle of the headliner’s set gave us a chance to check out the venue a bit more. We tried some tasty but pricey “gourmet” hot dogs, as well as an $8 soda in a souvenir cup. It came with free refills, which came in handy since we were there from 5:30 p.m. until 11 p.m.
I sat down next to my wife’s seat. Thankfully, no one made me move the entire night, so I was wise not to pay the $20 extra to move seats.
Next up was Isbell. He is known for changing up his setlists from night to night, but, unfortunately, that didn’t really happen here. Isbell played 13 songs, a good number for a non-headlining set, but he played 12 of those songs just seven months ago when I last saw him in St. Louis.
But it hit me when Isbell sang “If We Were Vampires,” with its refrain, “One day I’ll be gone or one day you’ll be gone.” It brought a tear to my eye thinking of watching Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins at the same venue, less than a year ago, five months before Hawkins died.
I’d seen Rateliff, now based in Denver, Colorado, on “Saturday Night Live” and listened to a couple of his albums, but had no idea what a great live performer he is. His band created a “wall of sound,” with horns and other instruments. The whole venue stood and danced for the last four songs.
If I were organizing the Washington Town & Country Fair, I would get Rateliff to play every year. That’s partly because it’s probably the closest venue to Hermann that can host him, and he is one of those artists anyone can enjoy, even if you aren’t really familiar with his music.
Finally, Willie closed out the show. He was — well, 89. He was noticeably slower than the one other time we saw him in 2016 (when he played a few songs at a benefit show), sitting the entire show this time. Willie sometimes handed the lyrics off to his son Micah Nelson, who we’ve seen backup Neil Young several times.
I sent my father a video of Willie singing “Georgia on My Mind,” and got a reply “Willie sounds stoned.”
His voice isn’t what it used to be, but Willie is an American treasure, who I’ve been listening to for more than 40 years. So it was really cool to get to see him do a full show.