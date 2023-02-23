After living here almost three years, we finally got an opportunity to go to the top of the area’s towering, iconic monument to westward expansion overlooking the Mississippi River.
No, not the mounument you might be thinking of. I’m referring to the Lewis and Clark Confluence Tower in Hartford, Illinois. My wife and I visited the outside of the hulking, 180-foot tall structure in spring 2020, but the pandemic prevented us from getting to go to the top and observe the amazing view of the surrounding area.
But I checked online for an update recently and learned the Confluence Tower is open on weekends during January and February for eagle watching season, before closing again until May. My wife and I decided we could put a visit off no longer and headed to the tower, just south of Alton, Illinois, on Super Bowl Sunday.
But that wasn’t the only fun we had on the river.
As we crossed the Mississippi on Interstate 270, I noticed the old Chain of Rocks Bridge to my right. For some reason, I keep forgetting the historic Route 66 bridge is located way north of downtown St. Louis (you’d think Route 66 crossed the river into the heart of St. Louis).
We’d seen the Chain of Rocks Bridge on some travel videos and decided now was the time to go check it out. So we got off at the first Illinois exit (where we would have got off anyway for the Confluence Tower) and drove over a scary one-lane bridge to Chouteau Island, where the even scarier mile-long Chain of Rocks Bridge awaited.
No longer open to motor vehicles, we decided to try walking across the bridge. We didn’t make it the whole way but got to where you overlook two large water intake towers and a dam below. We didn’t quite make it to the famed 30-degree turn in the bridge, which must have been terrifying in a car, but we could see it.
The bridge offered great views of the St. Louis skyline and the river.
Then, it was time for the main event. We headed a few miles north. I got chills as the Confluence Tower came into view. As we approached, I noticed an RV park next to the tower. The dozens of people staying there must be spending their vacation at the Confluence Tower!
We arrived to find no one at the front desk. It turned out, you have to go up with a tour guide and the guides must have been on other tours. But the guide did arrive a few minutes later and we paid the $6.50 admission price.
It was tough not to be overcome with excitement as we ascended in the elevator. Finally, the door opened, and we saw the breathtaking view.
Our guide was particularly helpful, pointing just over the Mississippi to its confluence with the Missouri River, where the Lewis and Clark Expedition started its legendary journey. I’d never seen the confluence before, but I can attest it was amazing!
Then things took a turn for the worse. The guide pointed out that you can see that other monument in downtown St. Louis, you know, the arching one. He even mocked the Confluence Tower by noting the Gateway Arch is four times taller.
I did not understand why anyone would try to hold another monument above the Confluence Tower, particularly a Confluence Tower employee.
Things got even worse when I asked about the RV park. The guide said people were not, in fact, staying there while visiting the Confluence Tower from all over the world. It was mainly workers at the nearby oil refinery.
Speaking of the oil refinery, the view from the east side of the Confluence Tower was not so great, just a bunch of industrial buildings.
And, even though the tower has two lower viewing platforms, at 50 and 100 feet, they only took us to the top platform, which is 150 feet above the ground. I wanted to see every possible view from the tower.
One final disappointment was that the tower did not have a gift shop. I really wanted a Confluence Tower refrigerator magnet.
While the tower itself was magnificent, it would be better if the staff there had the appreciation I did in it. It would also be great if the folks in Illinois cleaned up the area around this gem.
We headed to Alton to make one more stop, before going back to Missouri. We had to get a photo at the life-size statue of Robert Wadlow, the tallest known human in history.
Wadlow, an Alton native, reached eight feet, 11 inches tall before dying at 22 in 1940.
While Wadlow’s statue was impressive, it was tough to beat the towering giant down the road.
Regardless, I would recommend this easy road trip. It’s worth checking out.