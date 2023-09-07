I’ve been fortunate to visit most of the states in this country, but I had not added a new one since my wife and I went to Hawaii on our honeymoon in 2015.

That changed recently when I added Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine to the list, giving me 49 states traveled to, making it two days before my 49th birthday. Alaska, nicknamed “The Last Frontier,” is now exactly that for me.

